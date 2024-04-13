Police officers cordoned off a residential street after a firearm incident on Teesside.

Cleveland Police confirmed that a firearm was discharged in the Shetland Close area in Thornaby on 12 April.

Officers confirmed that there were no reports of injuries.

Pictures show a bullet hole through a window at a property. Credit: Terry Blackburn

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Cleveland Police can confirm on the evening of Friday 12 April 2024 a firearm was discharged in the Shetland Close area of Thornaby.

"Cleveland Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident.”

