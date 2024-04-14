The Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have said goodbye to their popular television show Saturday Night Takeaway, after the final episode aired last night.

They announced last year that they would be halting the ITV1 entertainment show, which has run for 20 series, as it seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Singer Craig David began the two-hour finale on Saturday 13 April by singing and DJing outside the studio to crowds, before McPartlin told the audience inside that the ending was “going to be emotional”.

They then introduced guests Girls Aloud ahead of their upcoming reunion tour, scientist Brian Cox, and gave out prizes to the studio and at-home audience.

There were also segments that have become viewer favourites over the years like Ant versus Dec and a twist on 'I'm a celebrity get out of my ear.' This saw celebrities who had been stitched up over the years getting their own back on the pair from Newcastle.

McPartlin and Donnelly, who met on teen drama Byker Grove, have been working together for more than 30 years, and launched Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

Posting on social media after the show ended last night they said thank you to everyone who had been part of the show over the years.

The post said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you. To all the guests, crew, and most importantly you at home who have made the last 20 series so incredible to be part of.

"We are so grateful to everyone who tuned in and we couldn’t have done it without you"

The show, which has received multiple Bafta and National Television Awards (NTA), was paused for a period in 2009, before returning four years later in 2013.

They also host other ITV shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

