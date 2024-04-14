A historic structure has reopened to the public for the first time in four years after being devastated by a fire

Dunston Staiths suffered serious damage in May 2020 when the wooden structure was thought to have been deliberately set alight.

It forms part of the new Tyne Derwent Way - a nine mile riverside walk connecting the centre of Gateshead with the Derwent Valley.

The route starts at St Mary’s Heritage Centre before running along the Tyne, past Gateshead Riverside Park, Dunston Staiths, through the Derwent Valley, and Land of Oak and Iron, before finishing at the National Trust Estate of Gibside.

The regeneration of the riverside walk which takes in the Staiths follows the Government awarding the Gateshead Riverside Partnership £1.5m of UK SPF funding.

The money will be used to improve the route including pathways, signage and artworks allowing the areas heritage and culture can be rediscovered by all.

Jonny Blair went along to see more at the Dunston Staiths.

The Dunston Staiths were once a crucial gateway for the coal industry, where ships were loaded with coal and sent all over the world. In 2008, it was declared 'at risk' after decades of decline.

Now the structure will be open to the public on the first Saturday of the month from May to September, as well as for special events such as the Late Shows and Gateshead International Festival of Theatre.

Alice Wiseman, Director of Public Health for Gateshead and Newcastle, said: “The launch of the Tyne Derwent Way is fantastic news for Gateshead. As well as providing an opportunity to celebrate our heritage, nature and culture, it offers improved access to green spaces for all local residents, which is key to boosting mental and physical wellbeing.”

To coincide with the reopening of The Dunston Staiths and Tyne Derwent way, twelve months of special events have been organised.

