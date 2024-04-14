A man has died following a crash in Gateshead involving an electric motorbike and a Land Rover Defender Car.Police were called to the incident on Lead Road close to the White Swan pub in the Greenside area at around 7.35pm on Saturday 13 April.

A 33-year- old man, who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike, sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist Northumbria Police officers.

The rider of the bike, who is in his 30s, sustained serious injuries, but remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the Land Rover Defender was uninjured and remained at the scene to help police with their enquiries.

It is currently unknown why the vehicles collided.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“We will offer them all of the support they need.”

Sgt Sanderson added: “A full investigation is underway and a number of enquiries have already been made by our officers.

“We have already spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time.

“I would urge anyone who has information about the incident – no matter how small you feel it may be – to get in touch with us if you have not yet done so.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

“Please contact us if you have anything details which could assist our investigation.”

