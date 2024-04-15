A mother is to appear in court charged in connection with the death of her baby.

Danielle Massey has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child following the death of seven-month-old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with possession of cannabis and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.

Durham Police said that on the afternoon of 16 February 2022, the force was alerted by paramedics to a house in West Chilton Terrace, in Chilton, County Durham, where a baby boy was found to be unresponsive in the bath.

The child was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but died shortly after arrival.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...