An artist's final work has been gifted to the eye surgeon who saved his sight.

Tom Hume completed the painting in August last year and planned to present it to his doctor.

But he died suddenly before he could give the piece to consultant ophthalmologist and retinal surgeon, Maged Habib, suffering a cardiac arrest while swimming in Seaham Harbour in October.

His wife, Barbara, has now gifted the artwork herself to the Sunderland Eye Infirmary specialist, to ensure her husband's wishes were followed.

Pictures taken by artist Tom Hume before his death show the progress of his painting taking shape

Play Brightcove video

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "When I realised that was Tom's last finished painting, my temptation was to just not tell anybody and for me to keep it.

"But I knew he had done it for a very important reason and he did want to show the skill and the bravery of the people who worked at the (Sunderland) Royal Infirmary.

"It was the best way Tom knew how to show his appreciation, by offering his skill back in return for a skill offered to him and it was a pleasure to do it."

Mr Hume, from Stockton, first attended the hospital around 20 years ago when he lost sight in one eye.

He was treated for a detached retina, which restored his vision but returned more recently when scar tissue grew over back over the retina at the back of his eye.

The distortion caused difficulties in his work as an artist but his sight was fully restored following surgery by Dr Habib.

Tom Hume was a talented artist. Credit: Handout

The artwork had been named Kosthalmic, a blend of cosmic and ophthalmic. Notes in Mr Hume's sketchbook referred to the image as an eye and the design also drew on the structure of outer space.

"It is really very moving and very humbling to see a patient who is very happy and grateful and pleased to show his appreciation with such a beautiful painting," Dr Habib said.

"It takes a long time to develop. It is what we feel all about our relationship with our patients.

"It is not only about treating them it is about becoming friends and this is such a humbling experience for me."The painting will be kept at Dr Habib's home in the short term but there are plans to make it the pride of place of the new eye infirmary when it opens in two years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...