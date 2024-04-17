Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage released by Northumbria Police shows Weatherald stealing the bottles of alcohol

A burglar was caught on CCTV swiping ten bottles of alcohol from a city centre bar.

John Weatherald forced his way into Bobby’s Bar, on Low Row, Sunderland, and stole bottles of Tequila Rose, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan from the fridges before making off.

The 54-year-old was caught in the act on CCTV on the evening of 8 April, and identified by officers. He was arrested and charged with burglary the following day.

Weatherald, of St Barnabas Way, Sunderland, appeared before magistrates on South Tyneside on 10 April where he admitted the offence and was jailed for 22 weeks.

Northumbria Police Sergeant Dave Catton said: “This was a case of fantastic teamwork between teams of officers, especially the Millfield Neighbourhood Team, as well as our criminal justice partners to reach a swift and successful outcome."

John Weatheald was arrested, charged and jailed within 48 hours of raiding the bar's fridges. Credit: Northumbria Police

He continued: “Weatherald showed a total disregard for the law and others as he broke into the bar and swiped various bottles of alcohol – in the hope that he would not be caught.

“We all want to live, work and visit a city centre that is hassle-free and safe for all. Burglary is such an intrusive crime and we make no apology for taking strong and robust action against offenders.”

Weatherald was identified in the footage by officers from the Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives (SAIL) partnership.

The collaborative project sees police work together with the council, businesses and other partners to combat crime in the city centre and bring justice against perpetrators.

