A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire in a flat.

Emergency services were called to a property on Queens Avenue in Thornaby shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 16 April.

Three fire engines tackled the blaze with police later arresting a 33-year-old man inside the property in connection with the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment before being questioned by police officers.

A Cleveland Police statement said: "Police attended a fire at a property on Queens Avenue in Thornaby, shortly before 6pm yesterday, Tuesday 16 April.

"The 33-year-old man inside of the property arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and taken to James Cook University Hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

"The man is now in police custody where he will be questioned by officers."

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said 95% of the property was damaged by the fire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Cleveland Fire Brigade statement added: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called on 16/04/2024 at 17.53 to an incident on Queens Avenue in Thornaby.

"Three fire engines were in attendance from Stockton and Thornaby. House well alight, all persons accounted for. Two jets and four breathing apparatus used. 95% fire damage to property.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate.”

