Over 100 jobs have been put at risk at a biotech firm's UK sites amid a global restructuring consultation.

Around 1,100 people are currently employed across Fujifilm Diosynth's three sites in Billingham, Wilton and Darlington.

Up to 240 jobs globally could go as part of the consultation, 126 of those being based in the North East.

A company spokesperson said: "We recognise the impact that this will have on all our colleagues at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and our wider Teesside community.

"All colleagues will receive Fujifilm’s full support through this challenging period.

"Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies remains committed to the UK and will continue to invest in growing its UK operations."

Fujifilm's UK headquarters is in Billingham. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Reacting to the announcement, MP for Stockton North, Alex Cunningham, said: "I am saddened by [Tuesday's] news from Fujifilm Diosynth about the potential job losses of more than 100 members of staff.

"It’s a tough time for the market and the downturn in research and development has had a direct impact on the loss of quality, skilled jobs.

"This is a common issue across the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sector, and we have seen this recently with job losses at Mitsubishi and the closure of the CF ammonia plant in Billingham."

