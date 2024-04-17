Two men have been jailed after a failed ram raid at a retail park in Durham.

Jordan Douglas and Mark Riddell used a car to smash into the entrance of JD Sports at the Arnison Centre on Sunday 17 March, and attempted to make off with thousands of pounds worth of sports goods.

Durham Police said the duo were caught red-handed when officers arrived on the scene within minutes. They arrested the pair after their actions were captured on CCTV.

Riddell, 42, of East Vines, Sunderland, was found on the ground hiding behind a shopping trolley, while Douglas was seen leaving the store with the stolen property under his arm.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the JD Sports shop at Arnison Centre. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Damage worth £15,000 was caused to the store and £3,414 worth of clothing goods were stolen but recovered by officers.

The pair appeared at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday (16 April) to be sentenced for burglary.

Douglas, 34, of East Vines, Hendon, Sunderland, was also sentenced for separate matters of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to attend court.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Robert Adams said the ram raid was a "reckless act that caused a lot of damage".

Douglas was jailed for two years while Riddell was jailed for 16 months.

