A man who raped a woman in his own home has finally been jailed after evading justice for four decades.

Giles Webster, 64, was convicted at trial after raping the woman in the 1980’s at his home in the Middlesbrough area.

After years of having to deal with the trauma of what had happened, the victim contacted police in 2021 to report the incident.

Following an investigation, officers charged Webster in 2022 and during his trial in March 2023, while the jury were considering their verdict, Webster failed to show up in court.

Webster, of Carradale Close, in Eaglescliffe, fled to Scotland and then to Cumbria in an attempt to evade police.

Officers continued to pursue him by working with Police Scotland and Cumbria Police. He returned to the Teesside area a week later and was remanded in custody until his sentencing on Friday 12 April.

Webster was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, Webster was sentenced to eight years in prison for rape and was made subject to an indefinite restraining order and life on the sex offenders register.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Victoria Patrickson, said: “Giles Webster preyed on a woman and raped her, before fleeing to Scotland and Cumbria to try to evade justice for what he did.

"Despite the length of time that had passed since the offence took place, Webster was pursued by police and there is now justice for the victim.

“Webster is now rightly answering for his crimes and will spend a lengthy time behind bars. I would like to thank the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward and for her unwavering strength throughout this period.

“Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter the length of time, is urged to report it to police. We will not tolerate violence of this nature and we will continue to put perpetrators before the courts.”

For support on disclosing historic abuse, visit: Rape Crisis England & Wales.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...