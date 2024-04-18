Fourth discovery of suspected human remains in Sunderland

A fourth discovery of suspected human remains has been made in Sunderland.

Police were called on Friday 12 April after the remains were found on the Fish Quay, behind Low Street in the city.

It is one of a number of reports of suspected human remains found in recent weeks, including those found on Marine Walk, near to Roker Beach, on 13 February.

Specialist officers also attended the beach near Queen's Parade, at Seaburn, following a report just before 1.30pm on Good Friday.

Police have previously confirmed some of the bones found on the Sunderland coast are human.

Investigations into remains found on the Fish Quay are continuing.

Northumbria Police told ITV Tyne Tees: “Shortly before 12pm on Friday (April 12), we received a report of suspected human remains having been discovered on the Fish Quay, behind Low Street in Sunderland.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

