The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had to turn the party “inside out and backwards” after it lost four consecutive general elections.

During a visit to Teesside where the leader of the opposition met with port workers, he was asked by Unite union convenor Mark Hannon about how the party would win back votes from “marginalised” voters at the next election.

It followed a remark by Mr Hannon that the party had had a “condescending approach” to working class voters in the past.

Speaking to around 100 workers in a warehouse beside the River Tees, Sir Keir said: “We have lost four elections in a row.

“We lost in 2019 really badly. I looked at those results and I came to the same conclusion that you do - it was not the voters that got it wrong, it was the Labour Party that got it wrong.

“I don’t think we should go back to the voters and say: ‘Didn’t you hear us last time?’ and shout a bit louder.

“I said we should change the Labour Party and turn it inside out and backwards, because the Labour Party was set up to support working people, to fight for working people, and we drifted too far from that, and that’s why we got that result in 2019.”

Mr Hannon, who has worked for PD Ports for more than 30 years, was addressed directly by Sir Kier, who added: “We didn’t feel we had the right to go back to the country and effectively say to voters like you: ‘You got it wrong” – no, we got it wrong.

“Your criticism of what we got wrong is bang on.”

Mr Hannon is said to have been taken aback by Sir Kier's answer which was "was quite condemnatory of the previous administration."

The Labour leader was joined on his visit by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband.

Mr Miliband said speaking to workers was “comfy territory” for him, and preferable to being in Parliament.

He promised that the Labour Party's focus would be on "the territory where most people have their conversations,” which includes creating secure jobs, tackling the cost-of-living crisis, public services and the NHS.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...