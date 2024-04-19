Police are investigating after man was assaulted by three men in Redcar.

It happened at around 9pm on Thursday 18 April, when the 33-year-old man was in a vehicle on Edenhall Grove.

It is reported that three men wearing black clothing then assaulted him, causing injuries which police say are consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

The man sought hospital treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who can help with their enquiries can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 070807.

Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers via their website or by phone on 0800 555 111.

