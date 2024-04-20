Firefighters in Northumberland have rescued a sheep and lamb stuck at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Crews from Haltwhistle and Hexham called by a farmer who needed support saving the animals.

Firefighters worked with the farmer on the banks of the river, using a rope to get the animals back to solid ground.

The lamb and its mother and both said to be 'doing well.'

