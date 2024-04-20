A man has been arrested and charged with possession of a knife in North Tyneside after police found him carrying three weapons.

Northumbria Police were patrolling in plain-clothes around The Forum in Wallsend at around 6pm on Thursday 18 April when they were alerted to a man believed to be acting suspiciously.

After being stopped and searched it was discovered the man was in possession of three knives.

The man, who was in his 40s, was arrested and taken to police custody. He has been charged with possession of a knife.

Northumbria Police says it will "continue to relentlessly pursue anyone who carries weapons which can put others at risk."

