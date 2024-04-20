A man in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision in Hetton-le-Hole.

Officers received a report shortly after 8.10pm on Friday 19 April of a collision involving a silver Yamaha motorbike in the South Hetton Road area of Easington Lane.

It was reported that the motorbike was travelling along South Hetton Road and collided with a pedestrian island.

Emergency services attended the scene and, despite the efforts of paramedics, the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist Northumbria Police officers.

Officers have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has sadly died.

“We will of course continue offer them any support we can at this extremely difficult time.”

Sgt Sanderson added: “We would ask that anyone with information regarding the collision or those who saw what happened in the moments leading up to it contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who may have been driving along South Hetton Road at the time, or witnessed a silver Yamaha motorbike, who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Northumbria Police.

