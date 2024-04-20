Railway passengers face more disruption on the East Coast Mainline today as drivers from the ASLEF Union have walked out on strike.

Around 40 LNER services will run on Saturday 20 April as members of the train drivers union take part in industrial action and refuse to work overtime.

This equates to about 26% of the usual Saturday services by the train operator.

The dispute affects LNER and is separate from the wider ongoing pay dispute across a number of rail services.

ASLEF say the action this weekend is due to LNER's failure to comply with existing agreements.

It claims the train operator is using managers to drive trains on strike days.

In response, a spokesperson for LNER says: "Our priority focus remains on minimising disruption to customers.

"We continue to encourage ASLEF to work with us to find a way to end this long running dispute."

