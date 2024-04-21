A controlled explosion's taken place on Teesside after a 'suspected hazardous substance' was found in a bottle on Hartlepool Beach.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to the scene on Saturday 20 April.

A bomb disposal team moved it to Seaton Carew beach where it was destroyed.

Hartlepool Police said it thanked the public for its patience and co-operation while the substance was safely disposed of.

