Gateshead FC has been excluded from the National League play-offs after failing to secure 10-year tenure at their stadium.

The club was set to play its first play-off fixture on Tuesday, with hopes of being promoted to the English Football League.

Now the EFL has announced that the club has not met the criteria to play in the league because it "has been unable to attain security of tenure to play matches at its stadium for a minimum of 10 seasons."

In a statement on its website the EFL said: "All National League Clubs are required to apply annually to the EFL should they wish to be eligible for promotion, which Gateshead did alongside other Clubs by the 30 November deadline.

"Working with the EFL, clubs then had until 1 March to ensure that all the relevant criteria of EFL Regulations were met.

"As Gateshead failed to meet the security of tenure requirement, the EFL rejected its application.

"The Club appealed the League's decision claiming that it was irrational or unreasonable, but that appeal has now been rejected after consideration by an independent arbitrator.

"As the EFL strongly believes in the principles of promotion and relegation it is therefore highly disappointing that appropriate solutions have not been put in place over the previous two-year period, as avoidable circumstances are preventing Gateshead from progressing up the pyramid even if the Club achieves success through sporting merit.

"The League hopes that Gateshead and the relevant stakeholders can address this matter so that the Club can meet the obligations of EFL membership and be eligible for promotion in future seasons."

Gateshead's planned eliminator against Solihull Moors on Tuesday, 23 April has now been cancelled. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Gateshead Council have been seeking a private operator to run the Gateshead International Stadium amid cost cutting measures.

Because of this the authority were unable to secure Gateshead FCs use of the venue for the next ten years.

The International Stadium had been home to Gateshead FC since they left Redheugh Park during the 1971-72 season.

A Statement from the Gateshead Football Club Board of Directors said: "Gateshead Football Club are extremely disappointed to find ourselves in the position as outlined in the statements released by the EFL and the National League.

"Rest assured we will continue to challenge both on their decisions, and we will endeavour to ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch.

"Therefore, our players and staff remain 100% focused on the task in hand, and we wish go on record to express our gratitude to the National League for supporting our challenge to the EFL.

"Due to the legality of this matter, no further comments will be made by Gateshead FC until appropriate."

On its website The National League said it was "extremely disappointed" in the decision by the EFL.

It added: "The club requested a 10-year security of tenure from Gateshead Council. This was refused.

"The National League wrote to the council in support of the application by the club highlighting the impact on the club, its supporters, and the local community if the security was not given.

"Unfortunately, the response received was not supportive of the club’s requirements and placed the club at risk of a refusal of membership to the EFL and therefore forfeiture of any right to participate in the play-offs.

"On 28 March 2024, following the deadline for licence applications to the EFL had passed, the Council offered options to the club. However, in the opinion of the EFL these options still did not satisfy their requirements."

Gateshead Council were approached for comment.

