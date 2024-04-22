Neighbourhood police officers have seized a car after it was reported to have been doing donuts on a beach.

Police received a report of an Audi RS6 spotted driving round in circles at Redcar Beach, while another man allegedly filmed it on his phone, on Sunday (21 April) evening.

The force said the vehicle was seized after it was found to be uninsured, with the driver reported for summons.

Cleveland Police released this picture following the seizure of car at Redcar Beach. Credit: Cleveland Police

A statement about the incident on the Cleveland Police website was titled: "Do not do donuts (or your car will be seized!)."

The forced added: "We will not tolerate the antisocial or illegal use of vehicles and will continue to tackle this issue."

Incidents can be reported to the force online or via 101.

