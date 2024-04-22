A nine-year-old girl has suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog in Northumberland.

The girl was taken to hospital following the attack in the Cleaswell Hill area of Guidepost, near Blyth, by what is believed was an American Akita.

After the incident, which was reported to police shortly before 5pm on Wednesday 17 April, the dog was seized and the owner has agreed to it being put down.

Northumbria Police are continuing to carry out inquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, April 17, police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Cleaswell Hill area of Guidepost.

“Emergency services attended, and a nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and is undergoing treatment.

“Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public.

“The owner of the dog has subsequently agreed for the dog to be destroyed.

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an American Akita breed."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101, quoting log reference number NP-20240417-0744.

Alternatively visit the ‘Report’ pages of the force's website.

