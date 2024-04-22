A police officer has been seriously injured in a crash while responding to a blue light call on Teesside.

The collision happened on Cowpen Lane, in Billingham, at about 1:35pm on Sunday 21 April.

It involved a police vehicle and a Land Rover.

Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service attended to the scene and assessed two officers inside the van.

One officer has been taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Land Rover is not believed to have sustained an injury.

Inquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 072612.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…