Newcastle's historic Turkish Baths have reopened following a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Dating back to the 19th century, the facilities at The City Baths have undergone an extensive £8 million programme of restoration.

The Turkish Baths, set in the Grade-II listed city centre building, were built in 1838 and then rebuilt in 1927, before opening in 1928 in their current form.

The Turkish Baths reopened in September 2021 and then closed again in January 2022 to allow further work to be done to improve the functionality of the baths and restore historical features.

The reopening of the Turkish baths completes the major restoration project and has included the renovation of the building’s iconic glass dome, the introduction of lighting effects and relaxation rooms.

New mood lighting has also been introduced throughout the Turkish Baths and Spa area.

Charity Fusion Lifestyle said they are one of seven working Turkish baths in the UK.

A relaxation area at the baths. Credit: Fusion Lifestyle

The Turkish Baths chambers. Credit: Fusion Lifestyle

Lighting effects have been utilised to 'add to the ambience' of the baths. Credit: Fusion Lifestyle

The pool, gym and studio areas had already been reopened to the public.

The pool at the City Baths. Credit: Fusion Lifestyle

The gym and studio have already undergone a revamp. Credit: Fusion Lifestyle

