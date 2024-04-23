A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that seriously injured six people.

Emergency services were called to Coal Lane in Wolviston village centre on Teesside after a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec collided with a barn wall.

All six occupants of the vehicle, four men and two women all in their late teens and early 20s, suffered injuries including broken bones and were taken to hospital. One of the men sustained spinal injuries.

The 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after officers arrived at the scene, on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen and for dangerous driving.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police have urged anyone with any information to come forward. They are particularly keen to receive doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage from along the route between Durham Road and Coal Lane.

Cleveland Police can be contacted via 101 quoting reference number 072323.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...