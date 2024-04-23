An investigation is underway after a report of voyeurism at a leisure centre.

Northumbria Police said a teenager was getting changed in a cubicle at the Waves Leisure Centre in Whitley Bay when she noticed a mobile phone on the floor which she believed was recording her.

The girl was left distressed and notified her father who then challenged the suspect, who left the scene soon after.

Police have now issued pictures of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident, which happened at about 3pm on Wednesday 3 April, and could have information which would assist officers.

The man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20240403-0769.

