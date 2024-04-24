Workers for Arriva North East have agreed an increased pay deal ending the threat of strike action.

More than 300 drivers and engineers had voted for industrial action - with strikes planned for two weeks this month.

However, they were suspended when a pay offer was put to the union.

It has now been agreed meaning all staff at the Ashington and Blyth depots will receive a 6.1% pay increase which Unite the Union say matches the best bus company pay in the region.

Workers will also receive a £350 lump sum payment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite members at Arriva Northumbria should be congratulated on their hard-fought campaign that has seen them receive a significant and well-deserved pay increase.

"This shows the strength of the union movement and why Unite will always back its members in their disputes with employers who think they can get away with underpaying their staff."

A spokesperson for Arriva North East said: “We’re pleased to have come to an agreement with Unite which means industrial action will no longer take place.

“We are sure this will come as a relief to our customers and allows us to continue our efforts to recruit more drivers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...