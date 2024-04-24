A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with shootings on Teesside and in County Durham.

Detectives in Stockton have charged a 30-year-old man from Northampton with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

It follows an incident on Shetland Avenue, in Thornaby, on Friday 12 April and an incident in Staindrop, in County Durham, on Friday 29 March.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday 24 April.

