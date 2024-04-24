Police are investigating after vehicles were found alight overnight in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police were alerted to two vehicles on fire on Biverfield Road, in Prudhoe, shortly before 2am on Wednesday (24 April).

The force is treating the incident as a suspected arson.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today (Wednesday) we were informed by the fire service that two vehicles were alight on Biverfield Road, in Prudhoe.

“Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished a short time later.

“No-one is believed to have been injured.

“Officers are investigating the incident and treating it as suspected arson.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240424-0052.”

