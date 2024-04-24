Play Brightcove video

Julia Barthram has been in Northumberland to ask people if they could be the lucky winners and, if so, what they would do with the cash

The search is on to find the mystery millionaire lottery winner with just one week left to claim their prize.

While their numbers did not hit the EuroMillions jackpot, there was a UK Millionaire Maker code on the ticket which was one of ten in the country with a £1m prize.

The National Lottery have confirmed it was bought in Northumberland but the exact location within the county is not known.

To add to the mystery - it was purchased on 3 November last year.

Andy Carter, the Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, is recommending people search their "drawers, car glove-boxes" and "behind chairs and tables" to find the ticket.

“While there is still time there is still hope - we’ve received valid claims on major National Lottery unclaimed prizes right up to the very last minute before - but time is running out fast," he said.

“Our appeal is simple, take five minutes out of your day to dig out and check your EuroMillions tickets. Those five minutes could be the most profitable five minutes of your life."

The deadline to claim the missing ticket is Wednesday 1 May and the Millionaire Maker code was TDWJ 92983.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.

