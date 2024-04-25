Jurors have begun deliberations in the trial of a Moroccan man who fatally stabbed a pensioner in the street out of what the prosecution said was “revenge” for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ahmed Alid, 45, is charged with murdering Terence Carney, 70, in Hartlepool town centre, minutes after repeatedly knifing his sleeping housemate Javed Nouri, 31, in his bed.

The asylum seeker admits stabbing both men but denies he intended to kill or cause serious harm to them last October.

The prosecution alleges Alid was inspired to stab Mr Nouri, who converted to Christianity, and Mr Carney by the Gaza conflict.

Eight days before, Hamas had launched its attacks on Israel, and jurors were told he had watched news coverage of the events on his mobile phone.

After he was arrested and in an interview, Alid repeatedly made comments about the “Zionist entity”, that children had been killed, and said he would have killed more people if he had not injured his hands, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The defence has asked the jury to clear Alid of attempted murder and to convict him of the alternative charge of wounding Mr Nouri, and clear him of murdering Mr Carney in favour of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

Alid also denies assaulting two detectives in the interview room at Middlesbrough Police Station after he had been questioned over the stabbings.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told jurors on Thursday (25 April) there was no correct length of time for them to deliberate.

“You must take the time you need, whether short or long,” she said.

