A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man died following a suspected assault in Sunderland.

Police were called to Lily Street in the Millfield area of the city shortly before 9am on Wednesday following a report of a serious assault.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with what Northumbria Police have described as injuries consistent with being assaulted with a 'blunt instrument'.

He died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday (25 April). Police say his next of kin have been informed.

Police say a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“As an investigative team, we are determined to ensure they get answers and that those responsible for his death are brought to justice.

“Our officers remain at the scene today as they carry out a range of enquiries, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them. At this early stage, we do believe all parties involved to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

Police have also appealed to the public to avoid speculation that could hamper their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Steel added: “We have one suspect in the cells and he will continue to be interviewed throughout the course of today.

“As ever, we’d ask anybody who witnessed the suspected assault or knows any information that can assist our investigation to get in touch.”

In the hours following the incident, police arrested three people – two men and a woman – in connection with the investigation.

Two of those, one man and a woman, have since been eliminated from police enquiries.

The third individual arrested remains in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...