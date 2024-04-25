Passengers and commuters on the Shields Ferry were waved off on the first Tyne crossing of the day by a special onlooker - a grey seal.

The small seal was spotted next to the north landing on Thursday, April 25.

Staff on the Ferry say the seal was relaxing out of the water, and was resting on a parapet by the jetty where the Ferry docks.

Early morning commuters were seen snapping photos and videos of the little seal on their phones.

Joe Avary, a Second Mate on the Shields Ferry crew, said: "We were on our first crossing of the day when we saw him. He’s really cute and he looks super chilled.

" He’s just been lying there on the sea wall relaxing all morning, and we think he will be heading off once the tide comes back in. If not, we will call some animal welfare experts to make sure he’s okay.

" The customers have been delighted to see him, as have the ferry crew. We often spot seals in the river, down near the North Shields landing, when their heads pop up for a few seconds, but we’ve never seen one right out of the water before.

" You can tell he’s a juvenile seal. He’s still got some fur and he’s got a lot of personality. It’s a wonderful sight and we are keeping a close eye on him to ensure that he’s not in any distress.”

