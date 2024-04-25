Sunderland AFC has paid tribute to former player Charlie Hurley, described as a 'giant' in the story of the club, after his death was announced on Thursday.

Hurley passed away at the age of 88. Known affectionately as 'the King' on Wearside, he was named as the club's Player of the Century in 1979, having made more than 400 appearances for the club.

A statement on the club's website said: “A man mountain on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Charlie’s aura and charisma ensured that he was adored and idolised by supporters and team-mates alike.

“Charlie adored Sunderland and Sunderland will always adore him. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family, and all who loved him.”

Born in Cork and raised in London, Hurley began his career at Millwall in 1953, joining Sunderland four years later.

It was to be the start of twelve memorable years on Wearside in which he cemented his place in the hearts of supporters, who hailed him as ‘the greatest centre-half the world has ever seen’. He captained the side to promotion in the 1963-64 season, appearing in all but one game.

A proud Irishman, he amassed 40 international caps with 38 of those coming during his time at Sunderland.

He made his international debut at the age of 20 in 1-1 draw with England in Dublin in 1957. He went on to captain his country on more than 20 occasions.

His final appearance for Sunderland came in 1969 and he then departed for a short spell at Bolton Wanderers before hanging up his boots.

However, he would make an emotional return to Roker Park as manager of Reading, when the Royals were drawn away at Sunderland during their FA Cup winning campaign of 1973.

Hurley was serenaded by supporters as he returned to Wearside in 2016 to mark his 80th birthday. Credit: PA Images

Hurley's final visit to the Stadium of Light came during celebrations for his 80th birthday in 2016, when players including Cecil Irwin, Len Ashurst, Martin Harvey, Brian Usher, George Herd, Stan Anderson and Jimmy Montgomery came together in honour of their former captain.

The Charlie Hurley gates which had once formed the entrance to the Club's training ground, were given a permanent home in the grounds of the Stadium of Light.

Football Association of Ireland president Paul Cooke said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Hurley’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“It is over 50 years since Charlie won the last of his 40 caps, but it is a measure of the esteem in which he was held in football that every Irish fan knows of the legend that was Charlie Hurley.

“We are proud that he played for Ireland and we extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew The King.”

