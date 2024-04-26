Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says he 'wants to build a team' around Brazilian playmaker Bruno Guimaraes - but is losing no sleep over speculation about his future.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to clubs including Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Manchester City, but is understood to have a £100 million release clause written into his contract with the Magpies.

However, recent reports have suggested that the clause will only be in force from the last week of May until the last week of June.

Asked if he was concerned about the speculation, Howe said: “When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about it.

“It goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are. We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“His form has been very good, he seems very happy and settled, he will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that.

“We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

When asked specifically about the clause, Howe said: “Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there is a finish point. We don’t want the constant speculation, I don’t think that’s healthy for the player or for us.”

Both Guimaraes and Sweden striker Alexander Isak are attracting interest from a number of clubs, with the Magpies potentially having to sell to comply with Premier League spending rules.

Newcastle United's top scorer Alexander Isak is also attracting interest from other clubs. Credit: PA Images

Howe has stressed he wants to keep top talent at the club, but knows the club must balance the books after spending £400 million since the Saudi-backed takeover of the club.

Asked if the club would be able to bring in ready-made elite players, Howe said: “Where we sit now, both in terms of wages and transfer fees, I don’t think we are in a position to do that.

“We have to sign and develop those players. We have to sign players with the potential to become world-class. I think we are well on our way to doing that with a few players already.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t have them existing in your squad. It means you have to work really hard with them. That is what we’ve always done, so I have no issue doing it.”

The Magpies are looking to bounce back from a disappointing midweek defeat to Crystal Palace, which saw them drop to 7th in the Premier League table and dealt a blow to their European ambitions.

They host Sheffield United on Saturday 27 April knowing they could relegate the Blades from the top flight.

