A candidate running in the North East mayoral race had to leave a hustings event via the back door after branding questions on the Israel-Gaza conflict as “sixth form politics”.

The event had been organised by the student unions at Durham, Northumbria, Newcastle and Sunderland universities.

The six candidates looking to be elected for the first North East Mayor on 2nd May were asked what they will do for students, and why they should vote for them.

One student spoke about the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. She asked about their stance on the UK's arms sales to Israel.

Guy Renner-Thompson, the conservative candidate, said he did not feel the question was appropriate for the forum.

"We were there to discuss student issues on housing, transport and cost of living. But someone in the audience read out a long, pre-prepared question about 'genocide’ in Gaza," he said.

He went on to say that he was not getting dragged "into a sixth form politics session."

According to Renner-Thompson, he had to sneak out the door as he felt "threatened" after a group of people shouted at him.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Northumberland County Councillor said candidates should be able to voice their opinions without being threatened.

The mayoral candidates attended the event on 23 April. Credit: LDRS

Labour’s Kim McGuinness defended her Conservative opponent and called on other candidates to do so.

She said: “No matter our political differences, I’ve always found Guy to be a decent person who cares about his community.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in any political debate, nobody deserves to be harassed."

Liberal Democrat candidate Aidan King said that politicians "should be able to debate and discuss the big issues impacting our region without having to worry about their personal safety.”

Independent candidate Jamie Driscoll disputed the idea that the hustings was disrupted.

He said: “At every hustings we get asked about matters beyond the powers of the Mayor, and all candidates have been happy to answer. We don’t get to choose what people care about.

“A young woman asked a question about UK arms sales being used in Gaza, and listened respectfully to the answers. No-one heckled or disrupted the meeting.

“It’s clear to me international law is being breached in Gaza, and the UK Government and official opposition have been too weak in standing up for human rights and calling for a ceasefire.

"A humanitarian tragedy is unfolding.”

Israeli airstrikes have destroyed streets and blocks of flats in Gaza. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Green Party candidate Andrew Gray said concerns should not be "dismissed" and called on Renner-Thompson to apologise.

“As a candidate for Mayor, we have a responsibility to address concerns about international events impacting our communities with sensitivity," he said.

“Guy had a right not to engage with the question asked of him, and to disagree openly with the student asking it. He should not have been made to feel fearful or unsafe when leaving the hall.

“He did not have a right to denigrate the concern or to label it as ’sixth form politics,’ and for that he should apologise. Use of such demeaning language increases community tensions and the risks of hate crimes, at a time when we should be working to decrease them."

When asked by the LDRS, Renner-Thompson refused to apologise.

Palestinians lay bodies of people killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip into a mass grave. Credit: AP

In January, a hearing at the International Court of Justice found that at least some acts alleged to be taking place in Gaza appeared to fall under the provisions of the Genocide Convention.

Israel described the charges, brought by South Africa, as “baseless” and that it was conducting a war of “self defence”.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, including a large proportion of children.

On October 7, 1,143 people died after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

There have been calls to the UK government to cease its arms sales to Israel. A Government spokesperson said that they are keeping "advice on Israel’s adherence to International Humanitarian Law under review and will act in accordance with that advice.

“All export licence applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis against the Strategic Export Licensing Criteria.”

