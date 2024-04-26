A man who died in a suspected attack in Sunderland has been identified by police.

Officers were called to Lily Street in the Millfield area of the city following a report of a serious assault shortly before 9am on Wednesday 24 April.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with what Northumbria Police have described as injuries consistent with being assaulted with a "blunt instrument".

Allen Adeyemi Tejan died in hospital during the early hours of Thursday 25 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “The last 48 hours have been incredibly difficult for Allen’s family and we will continue to offer them any support they need, as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“They have been at the forefront of our minds as we’ve looked to build a clearer picture as to the full circumstances surrounding the incident that unfolded, which resulted in Allen’s death."

Police have said a 53-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Adrian Wright, 53, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Friday 26 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel said: “The investigative team have carried out a range of enquiries over the last two days, and I would like to thank all those officers involved, as well as the general public who’ve supported our enquiries.

“With a suspect now due to appear in court charged with Allen’s murder, I would again ask that everyone refrains from any speculation – whether that is on social media or out in the community – that could adversely impact the live proceedings."

Anyone with any information that may assist officers in their investigation are being urged to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...