Film memorabilia from the Star Wars franchise has sold for £145,000 at an auction on Teesside.

Over 670 lots went on sale at the Vectis Auctions house, in Thornaby, on Thursday 25 April.

It included highly sought after vintage and modern Star Wars items and ephemera - including a Luke Skywalker model, to a replica lightsaber signed by actor Mark Hamill.

Vectis Auctions said that it was a "fantastic sale" with "lots of bidding on the day."

There were a number of "standout" lots, which sold above the estimated prices, the auction house said.

Figurine of Luke Skywalker went up for sale. Credit: Vectis Auctions

A figurine of Luke Skywalker was expected to sell for £5,000 - £6,000. It was bought for £6,125 during the auction.

Lot 117 was originally expected to sell for £1,500 - £2,000. Credit: Vectis Auctions

A Palitoy Star Wars vintage Return of the Jedi Tri-logo Yak Face, as seen above, had sold for £2,572.

A Kenner Star Wars vintage Jawa vinyl cape Credit: Vectis Auctions

Auctioneers estimated that the above item would go for £1,200 - £1,500. It ended up being picked up for £2,450.

