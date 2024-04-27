Darren Sarll takes charge at Hartlepool United as Kevin Phillips departs

Darren Sarll has been confirmed as the new manager of Hartlepool United.

The 41-year-old will take charge at the Suit Direct Stadium with immediate effect, following the departure of Kevin Phillips at the end of his contract.

Sarll has previous experience managing in League Two with Stevenage, and later led both Yeovil Town and Woking to the National League play-offs.

He has also held roles as first Team Coach at Brentford, Head of Player Development at Rotherham and Head of Academy at Watford.

Speaking to club media, he said: "I'm really excited to get started - the opportunity and challenge at the club is one I'm very much looking forward to. I'm coming here in order to win and we need to close that gap to the play-offs. We won't accept mediocrity, we need to challenge every season and that all starts from the dressing room. I can’t wait to start, creating a strong dressing room is the priority ahead of this pre-season.

“Over the years I have managed visiting teams at the Suit Direct Stadium and I am fully aware of the amazing passion the fans have for the club. The intensity they bring gives us a huge advantage and we must capitalise on this community's passion. I really want to create some lasting memories and be part of what is already an illustrious history. Supporters being proud of their town and team means everything to me.”

Sarll has previously led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs. Credit: PA Images

On behalf of the Hartlepool United board, Club Director Andy Steel said: “We are delighted to have secured Darren to deliver in our quest to get back into the EFL. He presented a very clear and compelling view of how he wants to build the squad, deliver a positive style of football that statistically supports success in this league, and create a winning mentality and culture.

“Critically, Darren also has an in-depth knowledge of the National league and its players as well as first-hand experience of getting teams to play-offs, which were all key criteria for the Board when looking at a managerial appointment to move forward.

“We believe the appointment will help ensure the club is challenging at the top of the league next season. Working alongside Joe Monks and Ronnie Moore, the work with recruitment will start immediately.”

Kevin Phillips took charge of the club in January, leading them to a 12th placed finish in the National League. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sarll will replace Kevin Phillips in the dugout after his initial contract with the club came to an end.

After a rocky start to the campaign, former Sunderland and England striker Phillips took charge in January, ultimately leading the club to a 12th placed finish in the National League.

Speaking on his departure, club Chairman Raj Singh said: “Kevin has done a good job this season since coming in as Head Coach and he’s been great to work with. His remit upon appointment was firstly to make sure that the club retained its current league status and then from there to start looking up towards play-off positions.

“We had a difficult backdrop and precarious league position when the previous manager departed. We believed that Kevin was the right appointment to navigate through things and in the end he has helped comfortably ensure that the club stay away from any relegation concerns, which at one point were lingering.

“We put on record our thanks to Kevin and we all wish him the very best for the next steps in his career. He will always be welcome at Pools.”

