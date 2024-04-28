Man dies in parachute incident in County Durham

A man has died following a parachute incident in County Durham.

Police were called to the South West Industrial Estate in Shotton near Peterlee at around 12.30 on Saturday 27 April, following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Other emergency services were also in attendance but a man in his 40s, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham Constabulary are treating the death as unexpected and enquires are now ongoing.

D/Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone who has information that can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 168 of April 27.

