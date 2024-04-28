A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a property in Gateshead.

Emergency Services were called to Elliott Drive in the Felling area shortly after 9.10pm on Saturday 27 April, where they found a 40-year-old man who had suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A murder investigation is underway and Police say enquiries are ongoing.

The parties involved are believed to be known to each other, and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“An investigation has been launched and our officers are committed to getting them the answers they fully deserve.

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and we do believe all parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene and across the wider area as part of the ongoing investigation, and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.

“I also urge people to refrain from sharing speculation on social media which could jeopardise our active enquiries.

“As ever, we would ask anyone with information to assist our investigation or anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday to get in touch.”

