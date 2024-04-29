A body has been found in woodland in the search for a 20-year-old woman who disappeared nearly four months ago.

Officers looking for Annie Dryden recovered a body which was discovered near Battersby, in North Yorkshire, at about 1.12pm on Saturday (27 April).

Ms Dryden, from Middlesbrough, was last seen on 4 January.

Formal identification was due to take place, but Ms Dryden's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

North Yorkshire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

The force said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and called in with information - our thoughts are with Annie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

