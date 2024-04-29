Five people have been arrested after cars were set on fire during large scale disorder in County Durham.

Durham Police said officers were called to a gathering of around 50 people in Seaham on Saturday (27 April) evening.

There were reports of people driving their own vehicles around the Malvern Fields area and then setting fire to the vehicles.

Officers attended to prevent further disorder and arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of criminal damage and public order offences.

On Sunday (28 April) a further two people were arrested.

Two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public order offences.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident resulted in a large police presence within the area around Malvern Crescent for much of yesterday evening and night, we would like to encourage those who have any information which would support the investigation to contact police.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area as we work with local residents to investigate the incident and prevent any further disorder.”

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 346 of April 27.

