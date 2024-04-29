A skydiving company has said it is "deeply saddened" by the death of one of its videographers in a parachute incident.

Sky-High Diving, which is based at Shotton Airfield, issued a statement following the death of a man in his 40s in County Durham on Saturday (27 April).

Emergency services were called to South West Industrial Estate, near Peterlee, at about 12:30pm, where the man was later pronounced dead.

Sky-High Diving has confirmed the man, who has not been named, was a staff videographer.

The company is closing its operations until Friday 3 May.

In a statement, it said: "Following a serious incident on the 27th of April 2024, we have taken the decision to close our operations until Friday 3rd May 2024.

"The incident involved one of our staff videographers and not one of our one-off charity jumpers.

"We are now assisting British Skydiving and the police with enquires.

"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, colleague and talented member of our team, our skydiving family. So please bear with us during this difficult time.

"If you have a jump booked, you will be contacted in the next few days by our office team to arrange a new date for you to come in and complete your jump."

Durham Police and the British Skydiving Board are investigating.

A statement from British Skydiving said: "British Skydiving has been informed of a fatal accident which took place on Saturday 27 April.

"A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry has been convened to investigate the accident, and once completed, a report will be submitted to the Coroner, the Police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC) and any other relevant Authorities.

"The report will include the Board’s conclusions and will, make any recommendations if appropriate.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time."

Durham Police have previously said they are keen to speak to anyone travelling on the A19 at about 12:20pm to 12:30pm who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

