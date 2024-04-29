T wo men have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the sudden death of a man in Guisborough.

Cleveland Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a sudden death of a man in his 20s at a property on Derby Road, just off Dorset Road, at about 1.05am on Sunday (28 April).

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance. They have been bailed while inquiries continue.

Witnesses at the scene reported a large emergency response. One witness reported seeing a house had been cordoned off.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 shortly before 1.00am (April 28, 2024) to an incident at a private address on Derby Road in Guisborough.

"We sent a duty officer, clinical team leader, specialist paramedic and two emergency ambulance crews to the scene."

