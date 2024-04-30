Emergency services dealing with large fire at Hartlepool Engineers Social Club

Emergency services are on the scene at a large fire at a derelict building in Hartlepool.

Officers were called to the scene at around 7:30pm today, 30 April, at the former Engineers Social Club on Raby Road.

Videos shared on social media show a large amount of smoke in the town centre.

Footage shared online showed a large amount of smoke in the town.

Officers are advising nearby residents to close their windows to avoid the smoke entering their homes.

In a statement online Cleveland Police said: "Cleveland Police and the Fire Brigade are dealing with a large fire in Hartlepool.

"Officers were called to the scene at around 7:30pm today, 30 April 2024, at The Engineers Social Club on Raby Road.

"Although there is no threat to members of the public, officers advise that people avoid the area and nearby residents should close windows to avoid the volume of smoke entering their home.

"Police will remain on scene while the Fire Brigade deal with the fire."

