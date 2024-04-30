Police have named a motorcyclist who died following a crash in Sunderland.

Graeme Berry, 37, was riding a silver Yamaha motorbike which reportedly lost control and collided with a pedestrian island in Hetton-le-Hole.

Officers received a report of the collision in the South Hetton Road area of Easington Lane shortly after 8.10pm on Friday 19 April.

Emergency services attended the scene and, despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Berry died a short time later.

The Sunderland man's next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist Northumbria Police officers.

As part of the investigation into the collision, officers have arrested the rider of a second vehicle, a man in his 40s, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “As ever, our thoughts remain with Graeme’s family who have had to come to terms with the tragic loss of their loved one.

“We will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and find answers for the questions they will undoubtedly have.”

The force is appealing to the public for information.

Sgt Sanderson continued: “As part of that investigation, we’re looking for the public’s help to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage of South Hetton Road around 8pm that evening, or from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“Any information you can provide could help us – no matter how small.”

Anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240419-1040.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...