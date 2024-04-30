Police have confirmed the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed in Gateshead.

They have also made seven arrests as part of the ongoing murder investigation.

Gary Belfield, 40, had suffered serious knife wounds when he was found by emergency responders shortly after 9:10pm on Saturday 27 April.

He was pronounced dead at the property in Elliott Drive, in the Felling area, a short time later.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also found seriously injured in the property and remains in hospital.

Gary Belfield, 40, died at the scene after suffering serious knife wounds. Credit: NCJ Media

Officers confirmed they have arrested seven people in connection with the investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 21 year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Two other women, aged 21 and 51, along with a 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All seven individuals remain in police custody at this time.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Gary’s family and loved ones following an incredibly difficult 48 hours, and we will continue to offer any support they need.

“We ask that they are given the time and space that they need to grieve as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“Officers will remain at the scene and across the wider area as part of the ongoing investigation, and we encourage anyone who has information to speak to them or report to us directly.”

Forensic officers working at the scene in Elliott Drive, Felling. Credit: NCJ Media

Det Ch Insp Jenkins added: “I would like to reiterate that those involved are believed to be known to each other, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation and to avoid any speculation on social media.

“We have zero tolerance for violence, and I want to assure our communities we will do all we can to get answers for Gary’s family.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20240427-1086.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…