Prince William tells a member of the public he and his children are 'doing well' on a visit to Newcastle

Prince William has confirmed his family are "doing well" during a visit to Newcastle, as his wife the Princess of Wales continues her cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales was responding to a member of the public, draped in a Union Flag, on Tuesday (30 April) afternoon who said: "Do you mind if I ask how you and the children are?"

He replied: "We're doing well thank you."

William's visit to the North East comes as Kate is away from official duties while undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Minutes earlier the future King had been given flowers intended for the princess.

The interactions - which also included Prince William being inaccurately informed by a little boy, named Kevin, that it was his birthday - came during a tour of the North East.

The future King laughs as a little boy from a nearby nursery incorrectly tells him it is his birthday

Prince William visited Seaham and Newcastle on Tuesday.The heir to the throne was undertaking official engagements at Low Carbon Materials in Seaham - a firm nominated for the Prince's Earthshot prize.He then headed to Newcastle where he formally opened James' Place - a charitably-run suicide prevention centre offering free, life-saving treatment for young men from a new base in Summerhill.

