Two men have been charged in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.

Police confirmed on Tuesday (30 April) afternoon that two men, aged 38 and 31, from the Cumbria area, have been charged with criminal damage to the tree.

An investigation has been ongoing since the iconic Northumberland tree was cut down last September.

Both men have also also been charged with criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall. They are due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.

Northumbria Police said the men were originally arrested last October in connection with the incident and had been on bail since that date.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, the Senior Investigation Officer in the case, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down.

“As a result of those enquiries, two men have now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, however we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.

“We would further ask that anyone with information, who has not already come forward, contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230928-0295.”

